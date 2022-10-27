Not Available

Nothing and no one is safe in this biting satire of the trials and tribulations of young marrieds buying their first home. "Emoh Ruo" takes direct aim at the financial institutions, builders, furniture salesmen, television commercials and almost any other of the many sharks in our society who lie in waiting, ready to help eager young couples commit economic suicide for their little piece of Australia. "Emoh Ruo" is the story of the Tunkley family. Terry cleans houses for a living - but what she'd really like is a house of her own. Her husband Des is quite content to go on living in a caravan. Terry spots an advertisement for 'The Buckingham', a low-budget project home. For Terri it's love at first sight but it isn't till she reveals the depth of her desperation that Des relents and sells his boat so they'll have enough for the deposit. Excitedly they move to the outskirts of Sydney to begin their new life but they soon discover the dream can turn into a nightmare.