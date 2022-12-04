Emotional Logic: William Douglas Transformed

Not Available

Interview with Canadian dancer-choreographer William Douglas, who discusses his struggle to come to terms with AIDS, and his awareness of the disease's potential effects upon his life and art. Speaking from Montréal and his family's vacation home in Nova Scotia, he looks back upon his work as a choreographer, noting the impact Merce Cunningham's choreography has had upon him, and tracing the development of his own style. He talks about his love of dancing and teaching dance, and how this love has helped him transcend his fears for the future. His partner José Navas also contributes to the discussion. Excerpts from Douglas's works Anima, we WEre WARned, and Thorn are intercut with the interview.