Emotional Pain

Not Available

Maureen is overwhelmed by her tight schedule of business trips and therefore invites her younger sister Titi to help with the upkeep of the home. However, during Maureen's numerous absences, her husband Greg engaged Titi in an intimate relation. Eventually, Titi got pregnant and Greg is insisting that she terminates before his wife gets to find out, something Titi would not budge for. In a desperate race for solutions, Titi is murdered and the mystery surrounding her death remains elusive.