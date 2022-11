Not Available

A PR rep, Mia, seeks to defend her corner whilst being chastised and grilled by bullish news anchor, Kathy Gilbert, over the consequential morality and ethical implications of EmPath - a device which lets users mutually see and "feel" everything in each other's conscious and subconscious. Meanwhile, a couple, Ryan and Lola, facing challenges, utilise EmPath to see and experience each other's entire history - warts and all. Once they unplug, they're confused.