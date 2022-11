Not Available

Empire of Dirty quite literally starts things off with a flash and a bang, and the action and suspense is sky high from there. The suspense is the most palpable as the viewer will crave the answers more than the man fighting the guards. Why is he there? Why is he shooting everyone? Why is this the path he needs to take? Vomiting demons, writhing serpents, and the unrepentant voice of one’s reckoning act as a court of justice for this fellow.