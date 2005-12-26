2005

Empire of the Wolves

  • Action

December 26th, 2005

Gaumont

When the young detective Paul Nerteaux finds the third slashed female corpse of illegal Turkish immigrants, he decides to ask for support to the experienced dark retired detective Jean-Louis Schiffer to chase the serial killer. Together, they infiltrate in the Turkish mafia trying to find the answer to the crimes. Meanwhile, the worker Anna Heymes is being submitted to a brain treatment and has severe headaches and glimpses of memories and visions. When these two parallel events collide, disclose that the Turkish organization "The Wolves" is behind them.

Jean RenoJean-Louis Schiffer
Arly JoverAnna Heymes
Jocelyn QuivrinPaul Nerteaux
Laura MoranteMathilde Uran
Philippe du JanerandLe légiste
Philippe BasLaurent

