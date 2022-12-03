Empire on Fire

Not Available

Villain Bogart and his army of pirates invade a village and kill all the men and women they come across. They cap off the invasion by decapitating the village leader Gundala in front of everyone while Bogart proclaims himself "King Bogart". Those villagers who are not killed are sold as slaves at auctions populated by rich Dutch Imperialists. Years later, Panji and his mother, who were the son and wife of the decapitated village leader, break-up a slave auction and save Mira from a life of servitude. The only problem is that Mira's cure may be worse than the disease, as Mira is believed to be the only girl that can bring down the brutal Bogart, as long as she is trained right.