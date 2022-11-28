Not Available

Empire Valley contemplates cinema’s ability to transmit a confluence of times through landscape—whether that time be geological, personal or political. Situated within Tsilhqot'in territory in central British Columbia, the film addresses the way in which a landscape is carved out and altered in order to suit particular economic conditions. Further than solely contemplating the environmental, economic and social implications of this site’s history, this film is an attempt to grapple with the aesthetics imposed on the landscape by agricultural practices, erosion, and the traces of colonial ideologies.