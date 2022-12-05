Not Available

The award-winning documentary Empty Mountain is about a village in the Daba Mountain area. The people who live there are very poor, but nonetheless very hopeful, and enjoy their living conditions in the mountains. Peng Hui and two film crew members interviewed and filmed in villages with no water, electricity, and minimal food resources; they worked and lived for more than six months, relying on rain, instant noodles and two tents. The result was Empty Mountain, a documentary which has already been accepted as a teaching and observational tool by Beijing Broadcasting Institute, Beijing Film Academy, Shanghai Fudan University, and Shanghai Theater Academy.