Empyrium: Into the Pantheon

The very first Empyrium concert captured in sound and vision June 11th, 2011, was a landmark date in Empyrium's history. After more than 15 years, Schwadorf and Helm played their very first show ever on that day, taking place at the Wave Gotik Treffen in the Pantheon of Volkspalast Leipzig. For this memorable event, the two core members put together an illustrious concert line-up, consisting of Konstanz (The Vision Bleak), Neige (Alcest), Eviga (Dornenreich), Fursy Teyssier (Les Discrets), Aline Deinert (Neun Welten) and Christoph Kutzer (Remember Twilight), who had rehearsed pieces from every creative phase of Empyrium as well as the new, so-far unreleased song "Dead Winter Ways".