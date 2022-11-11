إمرأة واحدة لا تكفي

Not Available

Hossam Amira, a wealthy journalist associated with a number of officials, is also acquainted with Hanadi, one of the victims of a dilapidated building in a popular neighborhood. Reem, a student of the rebel university who was arrested more than once, is identified by Hossam during a seminar at the university. Husam is concerned with the three women and they exchange his feelings. Amira is seeking to appoint Hossam as the editor of the newspaper. She is also seeking Haj Shukri as a media consultant for the company he employs, but when he loses on the stock market and loses depositors their money spreads Hossam scandals in his article. Shukri manages to kill him but survives and travels abroad for treatment. In which he expresses his love for them and the difficulty of choosing between them.