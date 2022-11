Not Available

The film revolves around the journalist Hossam (Ahmed Zaki) who is connected to three different women at the same time. Amira (Yousra) is a rich and glamorous journalist with multiple ties to senior officials who help him in his career. Reem (Samah Anwar), his rebellious revolutionary secretary who has been arrested several times, and Hanadi (Vivi Abdo) is a victim of the collapse of a building in a popular neighborhood.