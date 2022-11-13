Not Available

Emulsion Connection is an interweaved image of R8mm, S8mm and 16mm motion picture. Emulsion Connection connects photochemical and digital format, and also connects filmmaker’s reinterpretation of the carefree student life in abroad and the return to life in hometown Taiwan. These images links represent that the photochemical ways of completing images could be seen as a non-breaking time collector; the time difference between each frame can be 1/24 second or a decade. This way of recording life is fascinating, it is like the fragments in the dream, and one’s nature can only be revealed under this way.