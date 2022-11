Not Available

Thami works as an extra in foreign films shot in a small village near Ouarzazate. He became a friend of Pier Paolo Pasolini, who shot in 1966 his movie Oedipus Rex in Morocco. Forty years later, an Italian crew comes to Ouarzazate to shoot a film. Thami thinks his friend Pasolini is back in town and thus triggering cinema fever in all the locals.