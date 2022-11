Not Available

En Bommukutty Ammavuku (Tamil: என் பொம்முக்குட்டி அம்மாவுக்கு) is a 1988 Indian film starring Sathyaraj, Suhasini, Geetu Mohandas and Raghuvaran is remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku by Fazil. The film was received well in the Tamil box office as well. The film went on screens and passed the 100 day mark. It was the second victorious project for Fazil-Sathyaraj duo.