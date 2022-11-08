En Cenizas

This film is based on Marco’s story, a person who lives an identity disorder as a consequence of Colombia’s armed conflict, which forced him to change his identity three times. In his mother’s house, Marcos finds objects that take him to a world where his memories, fears and the ghosts of those men that he once was coexist. Marco has to face a part of the story that he wants to forget: Marco was part of the communist guerrilla. That truth will be revealed and Marco will lose his family. This film explores the limits between cinema, theater and performance.
