The Jewish milliner May Aubert grew up in Kristiania with an English father and a German mother. Before WW II she was an apprentice hat maker in Berlin and delivered hats to UFA film studio's brightest stars such as Marlene Dietrich and Elisabeth Bergner. Later, she became a refugee, war hero and currency smuggler. Eighty-seven years old, she still goes to work every day and is the Norwegian Queen Sonja's regular hat maker.