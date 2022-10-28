En enkel till Antibes

Not Available

When George (Sven-Bertil Taube), a half-blind widower, learns that his children (Malin Morgan, Dan Ekborg) have conceived an elaborate plan to get their hands on his assets before he dies, he must confront his life choices. After catching his young home help Maria (Rebecca Ferguson's screen debut) red-handed in the act of stealing, George blackmails her into assisting him in a counterattack, triggering off a chain reaction in the family. George's children discover that he has a secret mistress in France.