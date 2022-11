Not Available

'Aarhus Stories' is the result of an unconventional partnership between film directors and song writers. The song writers' songs replace the traditional manuscript and challenge the director in an entirely new way. The films have all been shot in Aarhus in 24 hours, and they all last three to ten minutes. Kasper Winding and Thomas Blachman - both of them extremely productive, charismatic drummers and personalities - introduce us to this take on a 2009 Aarhus Story.