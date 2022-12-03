Not Available

En la Tierra is inspired by the Mexican proverb "they tried to bury us, they did not know we were seeds" and a solo work called This is where/I Begin... It is supported by the Hispanic National Bar Association and has been premiere at their virtual conference as well as Silicon Valley Pride 2020. The work is a reflection of growing up in the US as a marginalized Latin American immigrant, it is an observation of present identity in conversation with intersectionality, and it creates a vision for the future.