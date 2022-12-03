Not Available

En la Tierra

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    En la Tierra is inspired by the Mexican proverb "they tried to bury us, they did not know we were seeds" and a solo work called This is where/I Begin... It is supported by the Hispanic National Bar Association and has been premiere at their virtual conference as well as Silicon Valley Pride 2020. The work is a reflection of growing up in the US as a marginalized Latin American immigrant, it is an observation of present identity in conversation with intersectionality, and it creates a vision for the future.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images