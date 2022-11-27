En los ojos de la memoria

Not Available

In 1985, a containment embankment gave way causing the flooding of the tourist village Epecuén. It remained submerged until a few years ago, but a climate cycle of intense drought exposed the remains of a ghost town. In the fantasies of each protagonist, a common thread is being developed; they relate their own experiences and feelings that arise from what happened. In his illusions there is a look to the future. They maintain the hope that not everything has been lost and that Epecuén will resurface.