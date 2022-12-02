En plats i Europa

Not Available

In an undisclosed location in central Stockholm a sort of state of exception seems to be in effect. During night time, job seekers from different parts of the world live here. Daytime they share the place with workers, building the new Stockholm. The main character of the film Thomas, has for three years been sleeping in a rat infested spot under a loading bridge. Now he is not even allowed to stay there and is going to be evicted. He gives a passionate speech about dignity, human rights and his fight to live a worthy life and support his family. The film is also distributed as part of a mobile sculpture that will tour Sweden and Europe. —Erik Pauser