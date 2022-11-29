En sølvbryllupsdag

Not Available

Even though the Gommesens have been married for 25 years, they are still in love. They wake up happy on their silver wedding anniversary, but the peaceful atmosphere does not last. The couple ends up in a huge fight causing Mrs. Gommesen to leave the house in fury. Her husband’s anger quickly fades when Lawyer Vinkel makes a surprise visit, delivering a present from Gommesen’s rich uncle in Chicago: A check of 25.000 DKK. Learning that it can only be cashed on the condition, that the Gommesens lead a happy, peaceful life together, Mr. Gommesen rushes out to find his precious wife. Will he make it in time or is he forced to give up the fortune? (stumfilm.dk)