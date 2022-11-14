En todas as mans

Not Available

Neighborhoods in common-man are a silent heritage in Galicia, a heritage that for hundreds of years has shaped human relations with nature. In every way, several communities approach personal histories that mobilize and create projects outside the norm, with a social, political, economic, environmental and cultural impact without comparison in Galicia. Men and women dedicated, with full involvement, to the struggle for the self-management of the mountain, balancing the balance, always weak, of tradition and modernity, but with a common fund of values ​​that unites them and fills them with courage to stay firm. and undisturbed next to their mountains.