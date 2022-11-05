Not Available

En Uyir Nee Thaane is about a rich industrialst who raises his father's illegitimate son after the death of its mother. Prabhu is a rich industrialst who raises his father's illegitimate son after the death of its mother. His Father opposes this. Prabhu leaves home to live alone with the child.Devayani witnesses a murder and testifies against the murderer. He is convicted. The murderer's brother rapes Devayani in revenge and Devayani is kicked out of her house by her brother. She goes to her friend's house, but even there she is kicked out.Prabhu comes to her rescue....