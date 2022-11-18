Not Available

A suspenseful, psychological thriller, "Truth" exposes the hidden demons buried deep inside each and every one of us. After a chance encounter over the Internet, Caleb (Sean Paul Lockhart, "Milk", "Judas Kiss", "Chillerama") meets and falls head over heels for Jeremy (Rob Moretti, "Crutch", "An Affirmative Act", "Snapshot"), and soon the line between love and lies blur. Struggling to keep his past a secret, including his mentally ill mother, Caleb slowly succumbs to his darker side. A sudden turn of events finds Jeremy held captive, until Caleb's quest for the truth be revealed. The film also stars Emmy Winner® Blanche Baker, ("16 Candles", "Raw Deal", "Taking Chances").