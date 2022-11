Not Available

Pinto Peters (Gibson) and his pal Chuckwalla Bill (Day) ride into town just as the editor of the local newspaper is being urged to leave by a gang of thugs led by Joe Reedly (Girard). The pair give the editor $100 and get a bill of sale for the newspaper, only to find out later that Reedly holds a mortgage of $200 against it. This they pay off and start a campaign to clean up the town. They meet with considerable opposition until they enlist the services of Judge Fay (Cummings).