Ένα τραγούδι για την Ήπειρο

Epirus, province of Pogoni, on the borderline with Albania. Emigration and a sense of death scattered in the air, in the light. Few are left. Human figures that look as if they were part of the landscape. In a place surrounded by mountains: polyphonic songs. The silences, the pauses between the voices and the music that stream out of the soil. Through the cross of personal voices, that of parti, giristi, klosti and isocrati, a collective harmony emerges. The film strives to grasp the rhythm of the soul of Epirus.