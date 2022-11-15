Enak Tho Zamanku: Piye Kabare

Not Available

After a brutal assault on Pinuntun (Dolly Martin) and chef Mbah Mangun (Otig Pakis), the business is under the control of Saladin (Soultan Saladin). Then, Darmo Gandul (Panji Addiemas) comes back from self-discovery. He meets Retno (Ismi Melinda), the entertainer girl who wants to save her sister from the victim of the women's trafficking network to the other country. Darmo Gandul also discovers that his father's business empire is now a crime cartel. Darmo Gandul has to deal with Gato Loco's hordes (Eko Xamba), Saladin's men. Saladin's power and crime network is not simple. There are criminals and agents of international caliber in the grand design of making Saladin a ruler.