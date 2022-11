Not Available

Enakku 20 Unakku 18 (Tamil: எனக்கு 20 உனக்கு 18; English: I am 20, You are 18) is a 2003 Tamil romantic film written and directed by Jyothi Krishna. The film stars Tarun,Shriya Saran and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, while Vivek and Manivannan play other pivotal roles. The film was also simultaneously shot and released in Telugu with a slightly different cast as Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman.