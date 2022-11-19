Enamorándose

Not Available

A Romantic Comedy that concerns a summer of adjustment as two young people who have been dating for three years suddenly become step-brother and step-sister when their divorced parents marry each other and force the two to live under the same roof. The interaction and chaos that follows involves the whole town as their up-scale parents become the objects of rumor and social disgrace The innerworking of a family that once functioned apart better than it does combined, at least as far as the kids are concerned.