Enas blakas me patenta!

Not Available

As Pelopidas is going around hungry in the streets to find something to eat, a misunderstanding causes be considered a thief. To escape from his pursuers, he sneaks into a tricycle that is filled with fruits, but PSC arrested red-handed and then comes into the hands of the owner of the wheel, because he ate the fruit. The Return legs. Hitchhiking in a lorry. The driver happens to be a fellow villager and knows his past hunted. Pelopidas was a small child in the struggle for survival. But because of the naivety of all he was "the kick and the cop," thus being unable to keep either the Marina, the adopted daughter of his uncle Theodosis, which he loves. The return to the village puts on new adventures which make him want to and suicide. This time, however, the misunderstandings are resolved favorably, he manages to win the Marina.