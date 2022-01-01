Enchant: Live At Last

Not Available

For over 10 years, and over the course of 7 albums, Enchant has been building a loyal following and a stellar reputation as being one of America's top Progressive rock acts. On March 13th, 2004, Enchant played a blistering 2 1/2 hour show at the I-Musicast in Oakland, CA. Fans from all over the world flew in for the gig to see the long awaited recording and filming of the show. Along with their regular hard rockin' Progressive songs, the band did a few acoustic versions of some of their more popular tracks.