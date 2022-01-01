Not Available

Enchant: Live At Last

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    For over 10 years, and over the course of 7 albums, Enchant has been building a loyal following and a stellar reputation as being one of America's top Progressive rock acts. On March 13th, 2004, Enchant played a blistering 2 1/2 hour show at the I-Musicast in Oakland, CA. Fans from all over the world flew in for the gig to see the long awaited recording and filming of the show. Along with their regular hard rockin' Progressive songs, the band did a few acoustic versions of some of their more popular tracks.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images