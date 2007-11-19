2007

Enchanted

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 2007

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

The beautiful princess Giselle is banished by an evil queen from her magical, musical animated land and finds herself in the gritty reality of the streets of modern-day Manhattan. Shocked by this strange new environment that doesn't operate on a "happily ever after" basis, Giselle is now adrift in a chaotic world badly in need of enchantment. But when Giselle begins to fall in love with a charmingly flawed divorce lawyer who has come to her aid - even though she is already promised to a perfect fairy tale prince back home - she has to wonder: Can a storybook view of romance survive in the real world?

Cast

Patrick DempseyRobert Philip
Amy AdamsGiselle
James MarsdenPrince Edward
Timothy SpallNathaniel
Rachel CoveyMorgan Philip
Susan SarandonQueen Narissa

