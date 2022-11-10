Enchanted Kingdom

Not Available

An extraordinary, spell-binding journey through the realms of nature to discover that the natural world is stranger, more magical, more mystical than anything you could possibly imagine. You'll be propelled from enchanted forests to the edge of the underworld, from a paranormal planet into fantastical seas, from celestial mountains through mercurial waters, finally to experience the ultimate celebration of nature's magic, the greatest gathering of wildlife on Earth. You won't believe your eyes or ears as you meet amazing creatures and experience nature as it's never been seen before, eye-to-eye with the creatures, on an adventure where you will truly believe the real world is more extraordinary and awe-inspiring than any fiction.