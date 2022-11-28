Not Available

Sugan Yibu lost his father when he was young. He nearly died elsewhere while working outside. His mother, who lost her husband, and he stuck together and helped each other in difficulties in his home town. There are many volunteers come to the village, teach on their own in recent years. Sugan Yibu is pleased to see the children in village take due education. He also has class occasionally in the school. The village electrified in 2012. With TV. Sugan Yibu who looks forward to the outside world, has a new way to knows more about outside world. He watched NEWS everyday through TV. He gets plenty of praise for the policy and strategy. The more he knows about the law, the more he feels disgusted to the local government. The life of Sugan Yibu, substitute teachers public teachers in school. Because of the different perception, they all have different views towards different problems.