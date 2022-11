Not Available

It is part of the investigation of the director Sol Prado, activist in psychosocial diversity and former irregular migrant, focused on the case of the island of Leros, Greece. Occupied by Italians between the First and Second World War, the island became a prison for political prisoners during the Civil War and the subsequent Greek military dictatorship. It was later re-functionalized as a psychiatric hospital between 1970 and 2000. Today the island is a refugee camp.