Nair marries Renato for love, and is unhappy because her husband all the money with his lover, Arlete. Sónia, Nair's friend, is a woman who lives happy with a man out of wedlock. Sónia's example Nair to accept the advances of Jorge, a lawyer who lives separate his wife. During a jealousy fight, Nair kills Renato, and it will be Jorgewho will plead she is not guilty of murder, as she acted in defence, when she was facing her own death...