Encounter at the Station

Not Available

Tshui-Giok’s step-father sells her to a club to pay off his debt. But when her boyfriend, Kok-Liong, learns about it he helps get her out and plans to marry her. However, Kok-Liong’s mother disapproves of the marriage and arranges for him to marry a wealthy girl, Hun-Kiau. Years later, when Kok-Liong and Tshui-Giok meet again, all their feelings return. Though Tshui-Giok ultimately decides to break up with Kok-Liong for the sake of Hun-Kiau, her leaving drives Kok-Liong mad and Hun-Kiau has no choice but to set Kok-Liong free, so he and Tshui-Giok can be together.