Among the devastating events depicted are the crash of the Hindenburg, earthquakes in Alaska (1964) and Long Beach, California (1933), the 1955 auto racing crash at LeMans in which 82 people were killed, Hurrican Camille (1964), the eruption of the Mt. Etna volcano (1971), a 1974 tornado, the collapse of Idaho's Teton Dam in 1976, the sinking of the Andrea Doria (1956), and the 1947 Texas City explosion which devastated Galveston.