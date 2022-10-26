Not Available

Encounters of the Spooky Kind

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bo Ho Film Company Ltd.

Sammo is Courageous Cheung, a pedicab driver in a rural community who is known around town as the man who fears nothing. Well, this is proved false before the opening credits finish when he endures a particularly frightening nightmare of flesh-eating zombies. But, that's just the beginning of his run-ins with the supernatural...

Cast

Chung FatPriest Tsui
Wu MaAh Chiu
Lam Ching-YingThe Inspector
Peter Chan LungPriest Chin Hoi
To Siu-MingAh Dooh/Ah To/Cocky
Huang HaMaster Tam

