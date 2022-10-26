Encounters of the Spooky Kind

Sammo is Courageous Cheung, a pedicab driver in a rural community who is known around town as the man who fears nothing. Well, this is proved false before the opening credits finish when he endures a particularly frightening nightmare of flesh-eating zombies. But, that's just the beginning of his run-ins with the supernatural...
|Chung Fat
|Priest Tsui
|Wu Ma
|Ah Chiu
|Lam Ching-Ying
|The Inspector
|Peter Chan Lung
|Priest Chin Hoi
|To Siu-Ming
|Ah Dooh/Ah To/Cocky
|Huang Ha
|Master Tam
