Not Available

Encyclopedia Of Modern Armor: Engines Of War

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The stalemate of trench warfare in World War I was finally broken by the tank and self-propelled gun, and Germany capitulated. These weapons came fully into their own in World War II, and combined with the tactics of blitzkrieg, gave Germany early supremacy. Ground support aircraft such as Stuka dive-bombers were used to devastating effect. The Soviet response to this combination was the T-34 tank whose 76 or 85mm gun could fire high explosive shells as well as armor piercing rounds.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images