Encyclopedia Of Modern Armor: The Light Tank

Not Available

By the end of World War I, missions of reconnaissance had been taken over by light armor. Early light tanks were still comparatively heavy, and it was only in the 1930s that the British took the first step in the right direction. Mussolini successfully used light tanks based on British designs and in Abyssinia, Hitler combined armored cars and light tanks in the invasion of Poland. And since World War II, in successful arenas of combat such as Vietnam and the Middle East, the future of the light armored vehicle as been assured.