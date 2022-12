Not Available

Using authentic military footage as reference material, this volume of the Encyclopedia of Modern Armor aims its sights on the medium tank, a classification that refers to the vehicle's weight. Segments explore the capabilities of the German-built Panzer IV tank and the Soviet T-34 tank, used primarily during World War II; the U.S. Army's M48 and M60 "Patton" tanks used to fight the Cold War; and the Swedish-designed S-tank.