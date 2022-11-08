End Memory (Impromptu)

Not Available

About ends and memory, the end of an era. I film to remember: the end of a summer, of a family, a last trip to Vermont before a separation, grandparents getting older.... I film impromptu, dissolving and fading in the camera. At night I hand-develop the film in a beaker. It sticks together and stains, leaving traces and holes that only add to the nostalgia. I leave the film as is, adding only some improvised music, which by its minor harmonies and discordances goes well with the faded, stained pictures.