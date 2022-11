Not Available

Alsace, near the German border in spring of 1945, American forces begin to discover new horrors of war, the concentration camps. On a night patrol, a lieutenant discovers a German officer standing atop of two executed Jews. The lieutenant takes the German prisoner to his commanding officer, Major Reynolds. While they discuss the fate of the prisoner, the German is confronted with haunted visions of his past, even witnessing the crime all over again from a distance.