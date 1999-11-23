1999

End of Days

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1999

Studio

Beacon Communications

On December 28th, 1999, the citizens of New York City are getting ready for the turn of the millennium. However, the Devil decides to crash the party by coming to the city, inhabiting a man's body, and searching for his chosen bride, a 20-year-old woman named Christine York. The world will end, and the only hope lies within an atheist called Jericho Cane.

Cast

Arnold SchwarzeneggerJericho Cane
Gabriel ByrneSatan
Robin TunneyChristine York
Udo KierHead Priest
Rod SteigerFather Kovak
Kevin PollakBobby Chicago

View Full Cast >

Images