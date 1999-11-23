End of Days

On December 28th, 1999, the citizens of New York City are getting ready for the turn of the millennium. However, the Devil decides to crash the party by coming to the city, inhabiting a man's body, and searching for his chosen bride, a 20-year-old woman named Christine York. The world will end, and the only hope lies within an atheist called Jericho Cane.
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|Jericho Cane
|Gabriel Byrne
|Satan
|Robin Tunney
|Christine York
|Udo Kier
|Head Priest
|Rod Steiger
|Father Kovak
|Kevin Pollak
|Bobby Chicago
