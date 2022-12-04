Not Available

The original work End Rolls is a performance for three 16mm projectors. A color negative film was exposed directly to different sources of light (candlelight, stove, fire) with the intention of creating fluctuations of color throughout the reel. Three copies were made, each printed at a different level of light. In the performance, sounds are extracted through the lens of each projector using light-sensor microphones. Since mechanical film projectors don’t run entirely in sync, the three films play together in a dance—echoes of movements and sounds—to which I make further changes in performance by working with the projector controls. End Rolls #2 is a digital adaptation, for two fixed screens, that was made for a program at Arnolfini, Bristol.