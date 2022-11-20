END Trilogy

Not Available

"END is a work dedicated to the planet's most remote locations – a visual requiem for extreme lands, a trip through the most distant peripheries of civilisation, where people and the environment are melded together. END is a research project into the image and the imagination of the end. Given its world premiere at HangarBicocca in Milan, for which it has been specially created as part of the wider Terre Vulnerabili project, END is a three-screen installation that represents a selection of the works produced by Carlos Casas during the decades of arduous research he carried out in the Aral sea, Patagonia and Siberia, channelled into three documentary films, a lengthy series of single-channel videos and various audio-visual live events." - Excerpt from a text by Andrea Lissoni.