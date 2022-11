Not Available

(Mahmoud Abdel Sattar) One of the serious teachers, he came from the countryside to live in Cairo, one evening he goes to a brothel with a friend who knows him on a set of human models that he has never seen, there is a surprise, he came in the middle of this crowd with his low moral standards, His gaze falls on (Madiha) the beautiful little girl who was his student, at the time he was fascinated by her, playing with the strings of love in his flanks.